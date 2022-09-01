Hopkins County still needing bus drivers

The bus driver shortage is affecting school districts all over the Tri-State area, including Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Schools says they do have a driver shortage, and they’re not alone in that.
In fact, almost every school district in the Tri-State has dealt with this issue. Some are still dealing with it as well.
In Hopkins County, the issue is evident on their social media with daily posts informing parents of delays and changes in routes.
However, they say, the drivers that they do have are doing an amazing job at essentially picking up the slack.
“Drivers get the opportunity to be the first smiling face that every kid sees in the morning. So, they can start the kids’ day,” says Director of Transportation Brandon Mcclain. “There’s a relationship component that I think people overlook sometimes. But it’s there and our drivers do a fantastic job.”
The department says they’re doing everything they can to get people to apply, go through training, and then hit the road.
They’re even offering incentives for potential drivers and teachers who make referrals.
In the meantime, they are going to continue prioritizing communication with students and parents.
“We do our very best to get it out to all of our parents through Infinite Campus, Facebook, and Parent Square which is a new map we’re using to try to give them the information ahead of time so they are aware that their bus is going to be late,” Mcclain says.
Applications for open positions can be found on their website.