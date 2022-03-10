 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest Friday or this weekend. Afterwards, river levels will be
falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY,
MARCH 18...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Friday, March 18.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday, March 09 the stage was 38.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday, March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hopkins County Woman Facing 30 New Charges in Child Sex Abuse Case, Police Say

BRITTANY DUVALL via Hopkins County Jail

Brittany Duvall, 28, of Nortonville (Hopkins County Jail booking photo)

New charges have been filed against a Hopkins County, Kentucky woman who was previously arrested in connection to a sex abuse investigation involving a child.

28-year-old Brittany Duvall of Nortonville was arrested back on Feb. 27 after police said she allowed a young child to engage in sexual intercourse with a 30-year-old man. 

Police said that Duvall admitted to witnessing the intercourse and allowing it to continue for several months.

In a report issued Thursday, the Madisonville Police Department said that multiple new charges had been filed against Duvall in the case.

MPD says Duvall is now facing 30 new felony sex crime charges, including 10 counts of rape, in connection to the case.

According to police, new charges were filed against Duvall because she engaged in sexual abuse on at least 10 occasions. Police say Duvall admitted to the new charges filed against her.

Duvall was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.