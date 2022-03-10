Hopkins County Woman Facing 30 New Charges in Child Sex Abuse Case, Police Say

New charges have been filed against a Hopkins County, Kentucky woman who was previously arrested in connection to a sex abuse investigation involving a child.
28-year-old Brittany Duvall of Nortonville was arrested back on Feb. 27 after police said she allowed a young child to engage in sexual intercourse with a 30-year-old man.
Police said that Duvall admitted to witnessing the intercourse and allowing it to continue for several months.
In a report issued Thursday, the Madisonville Police Department said that multiple new charges had been filed against Duvall in the case.
MPD says Duvall is now facing 30 new felony sex crime charges, including 10 counts of rape, in connection to the case.
According to police, new charges were filed against Duvall because she engaged in sexual abuse on at least 10 occasions. Police say Duvall admitted to the new charges filed against her.
Duvall was scheduled to be arraigned in court on Thursday morning.