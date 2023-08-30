Horse owners move to protect their animals after equine West Nile Virus case

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — The first Indiana case of equine West Nile Virus in 2023 has unfortunately led to the euthanization of a 2-year-old horse in Vanderburgh County.
With mosquitoes testing positive for West Nile Virus in several areas of the tri-state, horse owners are moving to give their horses an extra layer of protection against the virus by reinforcing vaccines.
Stacy Denton, owner of Blue Moon Stables, told 44News ”at the recommendation of our veterinarian, we are going to booster all of those vaccines within the next couple days most likely.”
In Vanderburgh County, where the state’s first equine West Nile Virus infection was confirmed on Monday, mosquitoes had already tested positive for the virus. The same goes for neighboring Posey County.
As well, two infections in people have been documented in central and northern Indiana.
When horses are infected by the virus, it takes an especially harsh toll on their owners.
”Horses can’t talk. They can’t tell us where it hurts," Denton said. "They can’t tell us how bad it is, and you can’t put a horse on bed-rest. When they start feeling ill, the first things that they do is to stop eating or stop drinking or both.”
While there is a West Nile Virus vaccine for horses, there is no vaccine cleared for human use.
The Centers for Disease Control says about 1 in 150 people infected with the virus become seriously ill, and about 1 in 10 of those cases are fatal.
Crucially, West Nile Virus cannot be transmitted to people from infected animals like horses or birds.
Joe Gries, administrator of the Vanderburgh County Health Department, told 44News ”West Nile Virus is only transmitted through mosquitoes, so that’s really the only way it can transfer.”
To help protect yourself from mosquitoes, you can wear an EPA-approved bug spray and loose-fitting clothing that covers your arms and legs.