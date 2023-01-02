Hospitals across the Tri-State welcome New Year's babies

Hospitals across the Tri-State were excited to announce the first babies of the New Year.
Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says Axel Herrara Hildago Junior was delivered by their staff at 10:56 a.m.
Axel weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 18 3/4 inches long.
Statewide, officials say Ascension St. Vincent delivers around 8,000 babies per year.
In Newburgh, the first baby born in the New Year came earlier in the morning.
The Women's Hospital in Warrick County says the Mackenzie Family welcomed baby Amelia into the world at 2:20 a.m.
Baby Amelia weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and is 19.5 inches in length.
A Congratulations and Happy Birthday to those babies!