Hospitals see uptick in injuries from falls on ice

Approximately one million Americans are injured every year as a result of falls on ice and snow. Doctors are warning people to take it easy if you have to get out during icy weather.
Doctors say falls can range from minor scrapes to more dangerous situations like back injuries and head trauma.
Dr. Kailyn Kahre, an emergency medicine physician with Ascension St. Vincent, told 44News ”people have been coming in all day today saying that they were just going to check their mail, or they wanted to spread salt on the sidewalk or something like that, and we’ve seen several people already who have fallen and broken hips, broken ankles, broken knees."
Emergency room doctors at Ascension St. Vincent say they've seen about 15% more patients today as a result of falls. Some of the most common of these injuries include: muscle and ligament strains, compression fractures, broken bones, and concussions.
Dr. Kahre said ”if you have any pressure or tightness, or you feel heaviness on your chest, or you feel like you just can’t catch a breath, please stop what you are doing and call 911. You really need to come in and let us check out your heart.”
Another thing to watch out for is dehydration. Make sure to drink plenty of water when doing physical activities like shoveling or sledding.