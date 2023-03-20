Hours long standoff ends in shooting as coroner is called to the scene

That standoff came to an end just before 8p.m. Monday.
According to Sheriff Robinson the standoff all stemmed from the U.S. Marshalls attempting to serve a felony narcotics warrant at a home on E Missouri St near the intersection of Heidelbach Ave.
That attempt was made around 1:30pm and it quickly turned into a standoff as the suspect barricaded himself inside the home. The standoff lasted almost 6 hours.
The agencies on scene used several irritants such as CS gas to get the suspect to leave the home.
The suspect eventually left as they made their way through a window on the roof of the house.
“The suspect's brandished a firearm earlier again pointed the weapon at law enforcement at which point EPD shot at the subject," said Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson. "His condition is serious right now, he’s going to be transported to the hospital.”
44News eventually learned that the coroner was called and arrived at the scene a little after 9 p.m.
The identity has not been released to the public.
According to Sheriff Robinson an EPD officer fired the shots that hit the suspect. Therefore an investigation with EPD is underway.
As of 10 p.m. Monday night, parts of E Missouri St. remained blocked off to the public.