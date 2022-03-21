House and Car Damaged in Sunday Evening Evansville Shooting

Authorities in Evansville are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday evening.
The Evansville Police Department says it happened in the area of Evans Avenue and Adams Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Officers were sent to the area after multiple people called 911 and said that someone in a red car was shooting a gun.
While investigating, officers said they found multiple shell casings on the ground, leading up to a home on Adams Avenue.
Police say the home and a vehicle that was parked outside were hit, but that no one was injured.
Anyone with more information on the shooting should call EPD.