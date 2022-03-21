 Skip to main content
House and Car Damaged in Sunday Evening Evansville Shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
shell casing shooting graphic

Authorities in Evansville are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday evening.

The Evansville Police Department says it happened in the area of Evans Avenue and Adams Avenue around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers were sent to the area after multiple people called 911 and said that someone in a red car was shooting a gun.

While investigating, officers said they found multiple shell casings on the ground, leading up to a home on Adams Avenue.

Police say the home and a vehicle that was parked outside were hit, but that no one was injured.

Anyone with more information on the shooting should call EPD.

