 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

House fire in Webster County now under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
epd police line

A call came in about a house engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. this morning. Now Kentucky State Police and the State Fire Marshall are investigating how the fire got started.

Throughout the early morning hours, fire crews battled flames from a fully engulfed house fire. 

Crews responded to a call about a fire on Poole Mill Road around 2 a.m. this morning. They arrived in just minutes but the home was already fully engulfed by the time they arrived. 

"We arrived on scene to a fully engulfed structure fire. The front of the house had already collapsed and the vehicle next to the house had already fully burned," says Chief Brian Reynolds of the Poole Fire Department. 

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Unfortunately, firefighters tell 44News, a puppy and a cat were found dead in a kennel. 

The State Fire Marshall and the Kentucky State Police are both investigating to see if criminal activity played a role in the incident. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you