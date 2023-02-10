House fire in Webster County now under investigation

Throughout the early morning hours, fire crews battled flames from a fully engulfed house fire.
Crews responded to a call about a fire on Poole Mill Road around 2 a.m. this morning. They arrived in just minutes but the home was already fully engulfed by the time they arrived.
"We arrived on scene to a fully engulfed structure fire. The front of the house had already collapsed and the vehicle next to the house had already fully burned," says Chief Brian Reynolds of the Poole Fire Department.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Unfortunately, firefighters tell 44News, a puppy and a cat were found dead in a kennel.
The State Fire Marshall and the Kentucky State Police are both investigating to see if criminal activity played a role in the incident.