House shot multiple times on Lincoln Avenue in Evansville

Investigators with the Evansville Police Department are looking into a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to a home on Lincoln Avenue just west of Highway 41 around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday.
When officers arrived at the house, they said they talked to a woman, who told them that someone came inside her house without permission and stole her phone.
The woman told police that after the person left, she heard shots outside and saw that the house had been hit multiple times.
Police say they found the missing phone and empty shell casings nearby.
No injuries were reported, no arrests were made, and the investigation remains ongoing.