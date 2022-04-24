House shot up four times in Evansville: EPD

The Evansville Police Department says a man woke up early Saturday morning to find his house had been shot at four times.
Police say the homeowner called them just after 3:30 a.m., when he discovered bullet holes in his bedroom on Idlewild Drive.
Officers spoke with neighbors who say they heard loud noises around that time, but thought it sounded more like someone with a "small sports car with the pipes just going off the catalytic converter."
Four shell casings were found in front of the house, but no weapon.