How Emergency Services Help Prepare for Severe Storms

As severe weather threats head for the Tri-State Wednesday, it is crucial to be weather aware.
According to the Evansville Vanderburgh Emergency Management Agency, today is the perfect time to assess your storm preparedness plan.
Dispatchers have already made their own preparations for the severe weather.
"I will ask the supervisor on duty to do a call-in, and that's where we have somebody come in for the inclement weather," said Carrie James, Deputy Director of Evansville Vanderburgh County Dispatch. "We try and bolster staffing so we have enough people on hand to answer 9-1-1 calls."
First responders told us that the communication between their departments can mean the difference between life and tragedy.
"The calls come into central dispatch, then the information is relayed over the radio to units responding," said Mike Connelly, Fire Chief of the Evansville Fire department. "When we are on scene the communication link between dispatch and the fire department is critical because if first responders are in harms way, they are our lifeline to safety."
Some precautions to take if severe weather does hit your area include getting inside and as far into the middle of a building as possible. If you're able to, seeking shelter in a basement is also recommended.