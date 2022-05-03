How Roe vs. Wade decision will impact the Tri-state

Abortion rights would be up to the states if the Supreme Court issues its final opinion overturning Roe Vs. Wade.
Here in the Tri-State, all three states have very different opinions.
The state of Indiana does not have a Pre-Roe abortion ban, or a trigger law. Because of that, 100 members of the General Assembly sent a letter to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb requesting a special session in March.
Governor Eric Holcomb did address the leak on Tuesday. “Before further commenting on a leaked draft document out of the Supreme Court, like the rest of the country, I’ll wait to review the official and final decision they release on the matter in the few weeks and months ahead," Holcomb said in a statement.
Kentucky is the only state in the Tri-State with a 'trigger law', which means the moment the supreme court makes its decision, abortions could end immediately in Kentucky. The bill was passed in 2019, and would make performing abortions a felony if the case is overturned. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear did veto the bill, but was overrode by legislators. Beshear has not issued a recent statement on the issue.
In 2019, Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker signed a law to expand abortion rights in the state. The Governor held a press conference Tuesday, sympathizing with women everywhere.
"No matter what the atrocious opinion the Supreme Court officially rules out this summer in regards to Roe vs. Wade, abortion is safe and legal in Illinois," Gov. Pritzker said.
According to the World Health Organization, over 360,000 abortions are performed each year.