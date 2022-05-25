How the Indiana State Police works to protect our local schools

Students in our Tri-State rely on their schools and on local law enforcement for their safety in the classroom.
According to the Indiana State Police, Indiana is a national leader in school safety, and has been for more than 10 years.
They say, they work diligently to maintain that status by creating a relationship with local schools and the students inside.
“A lot of our troopers will actually visit elementary, junior high, and high schools. They walk the halls,” says ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.
Sgt. Ringle says it’s important that officers are very familiar with each school in the district. Especially in a time of crisis, like a shooting.
“We know that we need to get to that threat immediately, and until that threat is stopped, innocent lives are being lost. So, it’s important to know the layout of the school and our officers are doing that quite frequently,” Sgt. Ringle says.
Indiana State Police also help schools conduct emergency situation drills. This helps them to better understand how someone might get in and out of a building.
It also gives them the opportunity to teach students and staff important procedures.
Sgt. Ringle tells 44News, “The kids need to know what to do in the event of an active shooter. All the schools are very welcoming, and for that reason, I really believe that most of the schools in our area are pretty well prepared.”