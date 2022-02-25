How the Invasion Could Impact the Tri-state

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam and
Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on
the Ohio River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.7
feet Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Golconda, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam and
Newburgh Dam.

.Heavy Rainfall over the last week will continue to cause rises on
the Ohio River into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.0
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How the Invasion Could Impact the Tri-State

  • 0
How the Invasion Could Impact the Tri-state
Ella Shemwell

While the price in gas will be one of the most obvious impacts, local professors believe it will not be the only one to hit our wallets.

"As a historian, you like at this and are absolutely terrified, this is the biggest military action in Europe since WW2. This is going to have a ripple affect I think. Russia is one of the biggest suppliers for oil. One of the biggest suppliers of oil to Western Europe," says Dr. Macleod, Professor of History at the University of Evansville

We can expect changes in the stock market, higher gas prices, higher commodity prices, and continued inflation.

"Our main concern has been inflation, the consumer price index is above 7% and energy prices play into that at a significant level. Specifically being the energy structures are being destroyed, like the pipelines that transports that oil," says Daria Sevastianova, Associate Professor of Economics at USI.

Russia is also the largest supplier of wheat, and Ukraine exports a lot of wheat and corn. Experts say we could be paying more for everything that uses wheat, corn, and flour.

Traveling may be impacted as well for a couple of reasons. First, gasoline just topped $100 per barrel, and Russia exports a lot of heavy metal like titanium used in airplanes.

Recommended for you