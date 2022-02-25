How the Invasion Could Impact the Tri-state

While the price in gas will be one of the most obvious impacts, local professors believe it will not be the only one to hit our wallets.
"As a historian, you like at this and are absolutely terrified, this is the biggest military action in Europe since WW2. This is going to have a ripple affect I think. Russia is one of the biggest suppliers for oil. One of the biggest suppliers of oil to Western Europe," says Dr. Macleod, Professor of History at the University of Evansville
We can expect changes in the stock market, higher gas prices, higher commodity prices, and continued inflation.
"Our main concern has been inflation, the consumer price index is above 7% and energy prices play into that at a significant level. Specifically being the energy structures are being destroyed, like the pipelines that transports that oil," says Daria Sevastianova, Associate Professor of Economics at USI.
Russia is also the largest supplier of wheat, and Ukraine exports a lot of wheat and corn. Experts say we could be paying more for everything that uses wheat, corn, and flour.
Traveling may be impacted as well for a couple of reasons. First, gasoline just topped $100 per barrel, and Russia exports a lot of heavy metal like titanium used in airplanes.