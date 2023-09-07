How to be prepared when disaster strikes

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — With September being National Preparedness Month, there's never been a better time to make sure you and your family are ready for when disaster strikes
With natural disasters constantly taking the lives of many, September has been designated as national preparedness month to help raise awareness. From the wildfires in Maui to tornados touching down in Dubois County a month ago, you need to be ready for when disasters and emergencies come calling. Officials say that you should always have a plan and supplies, such as water, dehydrated food, a flashlight, and medication ready. You need to be able to be on your own for up to 72 hours.
It is important to also know when a natural disaster is on its way. Sirens are not meant to be heard inside of homes and may also malfunction at times. Officials say that having a weather radio in your home is the best way to know when severe weather is on the way. The weather radio is one of the biggest assets that a family can have as you will receive weather notifications at the same time as first responders.
Never hesitate to reach out to your local emergency management agency for tips and help to make sure you are prepared for the worst.