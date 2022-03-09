How to Protect Yourself From Gas Theft

When it comes the these gas prices, there's not much we can do about it. What we can do, is take the necessary precautions to protect our tanks.
Tri-State police say they have not seen a huge increase in gas theft reports, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.
"My mom has had people steal her gas before, I don't think anybody should do that. If you're stealing gas, that's not good"
One Evansville gas station owner says it's already happened since prices went up. "Some say I'll pay you inside and then drove off,"
There are plenty of ways thieves can siphon your gas, with a rubber tube or even a using power tools.
Police advise to always check your car for obvious damage before driving, parking your car in a well lit area to help deter thieves, or think about purchasing a gas tank lock.
Autozone tells 44News, gas tank locks have become a hot item, even though they're not new.
If you happen to fall victim to gas theft, make sure you file a police report immediately. It is very unsafe to drive around with a damaged gas tank.