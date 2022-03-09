 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at
Shawneetown,
Golconda,
Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam,
Newburgh Dam.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are once again rising to a
secondary crest Friday into Saturday. Afterwards, river levels will
be falling,  currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 40.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.5
feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Wednesday March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

How to Protect Yourself From Gas Theft

  • Updated
  • 0
gasoline nozzle car mgn

When it comes the these gas prices, there's not much we can do about it. What we can do, is take the necessary precautions to protect our tanks.

Tri-State police say they have not seen a huge increase in gas theft reports, but that doesn't mean it won't happen.

"My mom has had people steal her gas before, I don't think anybody should do that. If you're stealing gas, that's not good"

One Evansville gas station owner says it's already happened since prices went up. "Some say I'll pay you inside and then drove off,"

There are plenty of ways thieves can siphon your gas, with a rubber tube or even a using power tools.

Police advise to always check your car for obvious damage before driving, parking your car in a well lit area to help deter thieves, or think about purchasing a gas tank lock.

Autozone tells 44News, gas tank locks have become a hot item, even though they're not new.

If you happen to fall victim to gas theft, make sure you file a police report immediately. It is very unsafe to drive around with a damaged gas tank.

