How Tri-State Families Celebrated Memorial Day

Families were spotted all throughout Henderson's Audubon State Park on Monday enjoying the sunny weather and grilling for the Memorial Day holiday.
"We're having a family get together, we have these a lot," said Ava Floyd, an Evansville resident.
Despite the food and time spent with loved ones, Memorial Day has a much deeper meaning that many often forget.
"Don't just look at it as a long weekend from school or from work, don't just look at it as the first weekend to be in your pool or something like that," said Annie Crowder, an Evansville resident. "definitely take time to remember our veterans and remember their bravery that they had for our country."
Many have family members currently serving or have served. A tough journey, some don't make it out alive.
That was the message shared at many Tri-State Memorial Day events.
"I don't know what words can you say I mean what can you say that they went through what they done all the veterans. People should understand what they went through, but they don't. I just love my veterans." said Jim Hanley, American Legion Commander of the Crosses.
Memorial day is in remembrance of them, a time to reflect on their sacrifice of putting their life on the front line.
"It's really tough so, it's just a great day to be with them and just surround them." said Floyd.
So, after the food is eaten and the party is over, it's important to keep in mind the purpose of the day.