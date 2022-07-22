How you can stay safe in the heat

As temperatures continue to rise, health leaders are advising people to stay safe and aware of the heat as the weekend hits.
Heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related illnesses that can occur and can lead to dehydration. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness or fainting, headache and even vomiting.
Doctors are also worried about heat stroke. It's when the body's temperature climbs to or above 104 degrees. Doctors advise you to call 9-1-1 if someone you know is suffering from heat stroke as it can lead to permanent disability and even death.
Ways to beat heat stroke or heat exhaustion is to drink plenty of water, find shade or cool area, and to avoid strenuous work or exercise outside.