How you can stay safe when traveling this holiday season

Triple-A expects an estimated 112.7 million people will be journeying at least 50 miles or more this holiday season. Nearly 102 million will go by car. That's an estimated 3.6 million increase since last year, and most since pre-covid days.
With the surge in travelers and the potential for unexpected winter weather conditions, there are ways for you and your family to stay safe this holiday season.
"If you know you'll be traveling a long distance, make sure you vehicle is ready," says Sargent Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police. "Make sure you have good tires on your car with good tread. Make sure you have plenty of windshield wiper fluid and that your windshield wipers are in good order. But also, make sure you battery is properly charged or good to go."
Sargent Ringle also advises everyone to make sure they have a winter survival kit in their car. A scraper, snacks, water, blankets and more are all necessary in case a highway shuts down or you are awaiting assistance.