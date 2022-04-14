Human Remains Found in Daviess County, Kentucky, Sheriff Says

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office in Daviess County, Kentucky, says an investigation is underway after the discovery of human remains.
The sheriff's office says Central Dispatch got a call around 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning about the discovery of possible skeletal remains.
Deputies with the sheriff's office and detectives responded to the area where the remains were reportedly found, which was off of Pleasant Valley Road.
The sheriff's office says that upon arrival, they did find the skeletal remains of an unknown person, about 15 feet off the roadway, laying on top of riprap rock.
The coroner's office was called to the scene, and the remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The sheriff's office says the identity of the person is believed to be known, and follow-up to confirm the possible identity and notify next of kin is underway.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.