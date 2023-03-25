Human remains found in Spencer Co.

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
and Shawneetown.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Sunday evening to a crest of 41.1 feet early Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
and Shawneetown.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
APRIL 01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late Saturday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 24.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.9 feet Thursday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Saturday April 01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Human remains found in Spencer Co.

  • 0
police lights generic mgn (1).jpg

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators are currently on the scene where human remains were discovered, according to authorities.

ISP Jasper Post said hunters found what they believed to be human bones on US 231 near 1000 North.

According to authorities, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office initially received the 911 call and is now helping the ISP Jasper Post with the investigation.

ISP troopers will be on the scene until an anthropologist arrives tomorrow, ISP said.

Officials say they will provide another update tomorrow when investigators learn more.

We have crews headed to the scene right now. We will continue to update you on this developing story.

