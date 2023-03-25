Human remains found in Spencer Co.

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Shawneetown. .Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations. For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SATURDAY APRIL 01... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Sunday night to Saturday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Sunday evening to a crest of 41.1 feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday April 01. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&