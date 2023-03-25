Human remains found in Spencer Co.

Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators are currently on the scene where human remains were discovered, according to authorities.
ISP Jasper Post said hunters found what they believed to be human bones on US 231 near 1000 North.
According to authorities, the Spencer County Sheriff's Office initially received the 911 call and is now helping the ISP Jasper Post with the investigation.
ISP troopers will be on the scene until an anthropologist arrives tomorrow, ISP said.
Officials say they will provide another update tomorrow when investigators learn more.
We have crews headed to the scene right now. We will continue to update you on this developing story.