Hundreds gathered at South Middle School for the 2023 “Back to School Readifest”

Hosted by the Henderson County Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Centers, their purpose is to make sure all students have access to resources and information before school starts.
Kids are going back to school August 9th, and a little preparation can go a long way. This was a chance for students to get ahead in the classroom.
44News spoke to Student, Kaylee Shaw, on how this resource event helps her in the classroom, “Well sometimes they’ll give us fidgets and it helps with my ADHD, because it helps me focus in class when I just have a squishy I can focus easier.”
44News spoke with her Guardian, Kathy Snellen, on what she likes about the event, “I like it as well as she does. The teachers she’s met, and she remembers so many of them from the different schools.”
A Family Resource and Youth Services Center representative from each school was present to provide parents, guardians, and students with back-to-school assistance and information.
44News spoke with Henderson County High School’s Youth Service Center Coordinator, Shawna Evans, on the importance of the event for parents, “It just takes that stress away, when you’re struggling and you have to think about it. The supplies may only be 20 to 25 dollars for one child, but when you add that up to 4, that’s a good hundred dollars.”
Officials with the district say the event supplied students with different resources as they prepare to head back to class, including online registration assistance, informational booths from over 30 community agencies, school supplies, and lunch was provided by Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department.
If you missed today’s event you can always reach out to your local Family Resource Youth Service Center, each school in Henderson is equipped with one.