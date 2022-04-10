Hundreds of Kids Participate in West Side Nut Club's 75th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

It's not Easter just yet, but that did not stop hundreds of kids from scooping some eggs up at the West Side Nut Club's 75th Annual Easter Egg Hunt.
The hunt took place at Mater Dei High School Saturday afternoon.
After having to cancel the event during the pandemic, organizers are glad so many children were able to enjoy the magic of Easter, and the fun of picking prizes.
"It's our first traditional Easter egg hunt we've had in three years," said West Side Nut Club Member Chris Schmitt. "We had once canceled due to Covid and then we had a drive thru last year, so it's nice to get back to the traditional route."