Huntingburg Police Department searching for missing man

The Huntingburg, Indiana, Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
According to HPD, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30, 2022, at Jasper Memorial Hospital in Jasper, Indiana.
According to officials, Ellis never returned home and has not made contact with family members. Authorities say Joseph's black 2011 Toyota Tacoma with the Indiana license number TK723LOQ is also missing.
Police urge anyone with any information about the disappearance of Ellis to contact the Huntingburg Police Department.