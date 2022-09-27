Hurricane Ian could impact prices at the pump

The Indiana statewide average gas price is up about 15 cents, while Evansville is enjoying about 9 cents lower on average.
But that could change soon, as Hurricane Ian has already begun to disrupt oil production in the Gulf of Mexico
According to reports, BP and Chevron announced late last night that they have begun evacuating personnel at their oil fields in and around the Gulf of Mexico, in preparation for the storm.
Half of our nation’s petroleum and gas refineries are located in the Gulf of Mexico.The path the storm takes will play a key factor in whether or not gas prices will go up in the midwest and other parts of the country.
If the storm takes a left turn, it could be headed right for those oil refineries. But if those refineries go untouched, then experts say it is not likely that there will be a significant price hike.
44News will continue to monitor the hurricane, and provide updates.