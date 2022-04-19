Husband Of Missing Woman Searching For Answers

Pamela Winchester was last seen at the Circle K on US 41 in Henderson, KY on March 23. Winchester was driving from Southern Illinois, just south of the Cave In Rock area, 3 hours to a town just north of French Lick.
"She was on her way back to pickup her husband the next morning. She left at 3:40 am from Elizabeth Town, Illinois," said John Nevels, Henderson Police Department Detective.
Henderson Police say Winchester called her husband Dennis Winchester around 6 a.m. to let him know she was having problems with her vision.
Hours later when she never arrived in Mitchell, IN Dennis grew worried.
"I gave it a couple hours. Drive time. And I borrowed her sisters car and headed back this way, " said Winchester. "I found her car just before noon."
Unfortunately he was unable to find Pamela.
"I was very shocked when I found the car unlocked, the trunk was open," said Winchester. "It didn't feel very good at that point. Felt like my world had just fallen apart."
Pamela was first reported missing to both Henderson PD and the Hardin County Illinois Sheriff's Office.
HPD said they viewed 8 hours worth of surveillance video from the gas station. The last time she was seen on camera was around 6:07 a.m.
"The last place we see her, she is walking in front of the store doesn't come inside and turns on the north side of it walking towards the back and thats the last we've seen of Pamela Winchester." said Detective Nevels.
Her family is now left searching for answers.
"She's a very loving person, she tried to save the world that was the kind of person she was, always trying to help somebody," said Winchester.
They are asking the community for their help to find her.
"Just want everybody to keep their eyes open and if they see her, let her know we're looking," said Winchester. "only thing I can say is I'm sorry, I couldn't be there when you needed me the most. That's all I've got."
HPD is encouraging anyone with any tips or information contact them at 270-831-1295.