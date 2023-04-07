Huskies ‘striking out cancer’ for beloved teacher

Baseball players at North High School are gearing up to hit the diamond on Friday, and so are their fans.
Huskies, both past and present, are tailgating for the big game against South Spencer on Friday, but they’re also raising money for some of their own.
Friday night’s game is in support of North staff members battling cancer.
‘Strike out Cancer’ is taking place before the first pitch at Husky Field at 5 p.m.
There will be tailgating activities put on by the North Student Council and National Honor Society.
There will also be food trucks and lots of fun.
Former and current students say if you know Brian Dougan, then you know how special he is.
Mr. Dougan is a long-time teacher at North High School, and a favorite among students.
He, along with a few other North staff members are currently battling cancer, and Husky Nation refuses to let them fight alone.
All the money donated at the event will be given to Mr. Dougan, other Husky staff members fighting the same fight, and local cancer charities.
To donate, visit the event’s GoFundMe.