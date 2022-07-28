Hydro Aluminum to invest $15 million in Henderson plant

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday a $15 million investment by Hydro Aluminum, allowing the company to save nearly 60 jobs at their Henderson plant.
The investment was discussed at a Chamber of Commerce meeting in Henderson on Thursday morning.
"Just this morning, Hydro Aluminum announced it will be investing $15 million more dollars in the smelter here, and that should keep that facility for Henderson county for years to come," said Henderson County Judge Brad Schneider.
This investment by Hydro will allow for the installation of a new homogenzation furnace that will assist in the company's ability to continue meeting specifications within the American automotive industry.
Also announced was the construction of a new baghouse, which helps in reducing dust and emissions, thereby lessening hydro's carbon footprint.
Hydro expects to break ground on both of these projects by August of this year, with a goal of September 2024 for completion.