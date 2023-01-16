Hydroplane racing could return to Evansville in the near future.
The newly formed Evansville Regatta Committee held their inaugural board meeting over the weekend, and set a tentative race date in August, 2024.
According to a social media post, Evansville regatta is making great progress to return the ‘Roar to the Shore in 2024. Organizers hope to have Grand Prix America as the main event, with 2-3 other classes of hydroplanes as well.
Festival plans for the River City will include live music and a food truck festival.
The committee is currently searching for volunteers/members to be involved in the weekend event.