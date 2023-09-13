I-69 lane restrictions in Gibson County will impact drivers for several weeks

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers who navigate Indiana's I-69 have likely become very familiar with road work and lane restrictions.
Starting next week, they will see an all-too-familiar sight when lane restrictions go into effect to work on the bridge deck overlay.
The restrictions will happen approximately four miles north of State Road 64.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the restrictions will begin in the driving lanes and progress to the passing lanes as needed.
The road work is expected wrap up during the first week of October, if the weather cooperates.