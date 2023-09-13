 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I-69 lane restrictions in Gibson County will impact drivers for several weeks

  • Updated
  • 0

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers who navigate Indiana's I-69 have likely become very familiar with road work and lane restrictions.

Starting next week, they will see an all-too-familiar sight when lane restrictions go into effect to work on the bridge deck overlay.

The restrictions will happen approximately four miles north of State Road 64.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the restrictions will begin in the driving lanes and progress to the passing lanes as needed.

The road work is expected wrap up during the first week of October, if the weather cooperates.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you