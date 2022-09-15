 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

I Love Jacobsville Day planned for October

  • Updated
  • 0
Love Jacobsville Day
Tommy Mason

The Dream Center of Evansville announces big news regarding their "Love Jacobsville Day, including 3 big events.

Executive Director of the Dream Center Jeremy Evans joined 44News This Morning to discuss the Saturday, October 15.

The Dream Center serves a large portion of the Evansville population and families just north of the Lloyd Expressway.

The Director shared the importance of the Dream Center in empowering residents to become more self-sufficient and successful members of the community.

"Love Jacobsville Day" will feature a 5K run and 1-mile kids fun run through Garvin Park early that same morning, as well as a "Serve Jacobsville" event focused the beautification of neighborhoods.

A celebratory dinner will be held later that same evening at the new Main Street Wedding and Event Venue.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you