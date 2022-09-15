I Love Jacobsville Day planned for October

The Dream Center of Evansville announces big news regarding their "Love Jacobsville Day, including 3 big events.
Executive Director of the Dream Center Jeremy Evans joined 44News This Morning to discuss the Saturday, October 15.
The Dream Center serves a large portion of the Evansville population and families just north of the Lloyd Expressway.
The Director shared the importance of the Dream Center in empowering residents to become more self-sufficient and successful members of the community.
"Love Jacobsville Day" will feature a 5K run and 1-mile kids fun run through Garvin Park early that same morning, as well as a "Serve Jacobsville" event focused the beautification of neighborhoods.
A celebratory dinner will be held later that same evening at the new Main Street Wedding and Event Venue.