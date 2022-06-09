'iCan Bike' program teaches youth valuable skills

The "iCan Bike" bike camp was held Thursday to teach nearly 30 local children with disabilities to ride a two-wheeled bicycle.
During "iCan Bike," individuals with disabilities ages 8 and up learn to ride a bicycle for the first time using a series of specially adapted bikes. Each participant attends for daily 75-minute sessions.
By the end training on Friday, the majority of participants are successfully riding a regular bike without training wheels or assistance.
The Bike Camp lasts the rest of the week until Friday, June 10.