Iconic movie bully Scut Farkus returns in 'A Christmas Story Christmas' due out November 17

Actor Zack Ward will reprise his role as a bully Scut Farkus from the iconic holiday classic "A Christmas Story' in a sequel due out this month on HBO Max.
Ward joined 44News This Morning to discuss the feedback he's received over the years playing Scut, and the reasons previous efforts to continue the "A Christmas Story" franchise has fallen flat.
Ward is excited many of the cast members from the 1980's classic are returning, which highlights the family of Ralphie 30 years after the original story-line unfolded.
'A Christmas Story Christmas' begins streaming on HBO Max November 17.