Icy road conditions take over the Tri-state

Crews with both the Kentucky and the Indiana Department of Transportation have been out on the roadways treating conditions throughout the day. They are expected to stay on the roadways throughout the evening and overnight hours.
The main roads in the tri-state are clear but there are fears they could ice back up after dark…it’s the side streets and rural roadways that are the biggest concerns for road crews and drivers.
We spoke with concerned drivers, like Jake Clark, on, “It’s thick out there, the ice. I was just worried about people sliding into each other, stop signs freak me out. I was kinda hoping we wouldn’t have to come into work, but the roads are okay. I mean the highways are decent, but these little backroads ha, nerve racking.”
A number of local businesses closed today because owners feared that employees could not safely make it to work. Leaders with the school districts across the tri-state are monitoring the roads closely and will make a decision either tonight or tomorrow morning on whether to close again Wednesday.
Make sure that you have an emergency kit in your car for extra precautions in case of an accident. If not an emergency kit, make sure that you have blankets and water, so you can stay warm and hydrated until help arrives.