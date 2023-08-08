Illegal waste dumping becomes a hazardous issue in rural areas

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Illegal dump sites have increased over the past few months.
Illegal dumping in Henderson County has been a consistent problem, but there's an increase in piles through out rural roads in the past few months.
Waste crews have had to clean over five piles on the same road each week.
Officials say that many of these dumps occur due to people trying to avoid paying fees to take their waste to transfer stations or landfills, that cost anywhere from $40 to $60 a ton.
Now, much of the trash left in this area creates a hazard for residents and drivers such as nails, broken glass, and even dirty needles.
44news even spoke to two residents who motorbike through the area daily who say it's been increasingly difficult to ride through the dirt paths due to the unexpected piles of waste that become obstacles.
Now the Henderson County Recycling and Solid Waste Department is working with the city to try and install cameras on Green River #1 Road to reduce the amount of people who dump on the land.
Eric Higgs, Henderson County's solid waste coordinator, says, "In hopes that if we put cameras up out here, that whenever we do get a call, or we find one of these, that the cameras will lead us to who's actually doing the dumping."
A reminder that dumping waste in unauthorized locations is illegal and can lead to fines for $500 or up to a year in jail.