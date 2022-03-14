 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Golconda
Ohio River at Cairo
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam
Ohio River at Shawneetown

.The Ohio River is falling at most locations, though slower at
Paducah, Olmsted and Cairo.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 39.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 19.1 feet
Thursday, March 24.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois Authorities Identify Victim in Fairfield Death Investigation

The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released the identity of a man who was found dead over the weekend.

As reported on Saturday, ISP said its Division of Criminal Investigation was conducting a death investigation in Fairfield after a man had been found dead near the 600 block of SE 4th Street.

Authorities now say that the man who was found dead has been identified as 27-year-old Trask C. Smith.

ISP says Smith's official cause and manner of death will be released by the Wayne County Coroner's Office once an autopsy is conducted and a toxicology report is received.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and no other information is being released at this time, according to ISP.