Illinois Authorities Identify Victim in Fairfield Death Investigation

The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released the identity of a man who was found dead over the weekend.
As reported on Saturday, ISP said its Division of Criminal Investigation was conducting a death investigation in Fairfield after a man had been found dead near the 600 block of SE 4th Street.
Authorities now say that the man who was found dead has been identified as 27-year-old Trask C. Smith.
ISP says Smith's official cause and manner of death will be released by the Wayne County Coroner's Office once an autopsy is conducted and a toxicology report is received.
The investigation remains active and ongoing and no other information is being released at this time, according to ISP.