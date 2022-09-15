Illinois Governor Pritzker activates the National Guard to assist newly relocated asylum seekers

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an emergency disaster proclamation, to assist the relocation of hundreds of recently arriving asylum seekers in the state.
The Governor activated 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to ensure all state resources are available to support those arriving almost daily to Chicago from Texas.
The proclamation enables the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and other state agencies, to ensure families receive the assistance they need.
This would include transportation, emergency shelter and housing, food, health screenings, and other necessary services.
Officials say, the proclamation is necessary to ensure sufficient capacity to meet the needs of more than 500 asylum seekers who have already arrived, with more buses arriving nearly every day.
Governor Pritzker also used the announcement to lay blame on Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who he says is putting politics ahead of people.