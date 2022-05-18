Illinois governor signs legislation banning 'ghost guns' statewide

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a new bill into law, putting new restrictions on un-serialized firearms commonly referred to as "ghost guns."
A news release from the governor's office said Wednesday that Gov. Pritzker had signed House Bill 4383 into law, banning the sale and possession of the weapons, which can be created on a 3D printer and cannot be traced by conventional means.
“The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We are seeing these un-serialized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe.”
According to Gov. Pritzker, ghost guns are more accessible to young people since they're cheaper and easier to acquire than conventional firearms. Already in May of 2022, at least two Illinois teenagers were charged with possession of ghost guns, including one case where a loaded ghost gun was brought to a high school.
The governor says that un-serialized firearms created and sold by private parties were involved in more than 20,000 suspected crimes in 2021 nationwide.