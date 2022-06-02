Illinois health officials confirm state's first probable case of monkeypox virus

Health officials in Illinois say the state has likely seen its first case of the monkeypox virus.
A Thursday news release from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said the presumptive monkeypox case had been identified in an adult male Chicago resident with recent travel history to Europe.
"Based on initial epidemiologic characteristics and the positive orthopoxvirus result at IDPH, health officials consider this a probable monkeypox infection," the news released from IDPH says.
The state health department says initial testing was completed on Wednesday at an IDPH lab, and that confirmatory testing for monkeypox is pending at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
IDPH says the case remains isolated, and that at this time, there's "no indication there is a great risk of extensive local spread of the virus, as monkeypox does not spread as easily as the COVID-19 virus."
According to IDPH, the Chicago patient is "doing well."
