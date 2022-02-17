Illinois House Democrats Vote to Remove Unmasked Republicans from State Chamber

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY,
FEBRUARY 27...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to Sunday, February 27.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 29.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 42.6 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February
27.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following river in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.The combination Thursday's heavy rain event, high soil moisture and
expected heavy rain next week will generate increased water levels
over the weekend and into next week for several points along the
Ohio River. Some locations may reach flood stage over the weekend,
while some points are expected to reach minor flood stage during or
shortly after the holiday on Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
FEBRUARY 28...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Monday, February 28.

* IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, Farm land and some main roads are flooded
in places southwest and west of Mt. Vernon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 28.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 38.2 feet early Friday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday, February 27.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illinois House Democrats Vote to Remove Unmasked Republicans from State Chamber

  • Updated
  • 0
illinois-state-generic-2020.jpg

Illinois Democratic state lawmakers voted Thursday to remove nine Republicans from the state House after they refused to comply with the chamber's mask mandate.

The motion to remove the lawmakers -- which passed 66-39 -- followed an emotional appeal by Democratic state Rep. Lakesia Collins, who pleaded with the GOP lawmakers to "do your job and comply with the rules of this House. If not, go remote. Simple."

"Every minute we waste talking to you all while you are over there whining about wearing a mask, those people are still suffering and need your help," she said of Illinois residents.

Collins' speech touched off a fiery debate in the chamber, with GOP Rep. Andrew Chesney -- one of the lawmakers removed for not wearing a mask -- charging that Democrats were only interested in political theater and were "not fighting for anybody."

The tense episode echoed frustrations of Democrats in Congress as Republicans continue to defy the stepped-up health protocols in the US Capitol. GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, for example, has accrued at least $88,000 in fines -- or roughly half her congressional salary -- for refusing to wear a mask on the House floor.

While new cases and hospitalizations are dropping, more than 2,000 Americans are still dying every day from Covid-19. And the US is averaging 136,190 new Covid-19 cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Earlier this month, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state -- which is seeing a fast decline in hospitalizations -- is planning to lift its statewide indoor mask requirement on February 28.

"I want to be clear: Many local jurisdictions, businesses and organizations have their own mask requirements and other mitigations that must be respected," Pritzker, a Democrat, said in a statement this month. "Throughout this pandemic, we've deployed the tools available to us as needed. Our approach has saved lives and kept our economy open and growing."

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.