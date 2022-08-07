Illinois starts tax holiday for back to school items

The State of Illinois has started a sales tax holiday on back to school items in an effort to help families save money as they prepare to send their children back to school.
The tax holiday reduces the sales tax of clothing and school related items from 6.25% to 1.25%, as long as the retail price is less than $125.
Some educators are hopeful that it will make a difference for those who have been hit the hardest by inflation.
“So many parents struggle getting school supplies on top of all the school fines they have to pay, so with them having a tax break, kind of, it will be able to help them afford more for their kids,” said Kayla Messamore, a teacher’s aide at Carmi-White County High School.
According to one elementary school teacher that spoke with 44News, the average family in Southern Illinois spends between $50-100 per child on school supplies. This would mean that the tax holiday would result in net savings of less than $10 per family.
Even then, those savings can still translate to real world effects for families that are dealing with financial instability.
"A couple dollars matters always, because parents are struggling with money nowadays, especially down here in the White County area - this is one of the poorest areas to live in, and with them being able to have a couple dollars saved, they are able to put it in other places that their child is needing it,” Messamore explained.
While the real world effects of the tax holiday remain to be seen, one thing for sure is that savings of even just a couple dollars can mean a world of difference to a struggling family.