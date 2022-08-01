 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat index readings of 100 to 105 degrees expected this week...

Potentially dangerous heat indices are expected today through
Wednesday, east of a line from Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Afternoon heat indices will reach
around 100 degrees today, and 100 to 105 degrees Tuesday and
Wednesday.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking plenty of water, and stay
inside or take breaks in air-conditioned rooms if you can. Be
mindful to not leave young children or pets unattended in
vehicles, and check up on relatives and neighbors when possible.

10-year-old girl identified after fatal fall at Garden of the Gods

  • Updated
  • 0
Everly Kate Montgomery, 10, of Odon, Indiana

Everly Kate Montgomery, 10, of Odon, Indiana (Meng Family Funeral Home)

A 10-year-old girl who died after an incident at the Garden of the Gods has been identified.

The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner's Office tells 44News that the girl who died was 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery.

Montgomery died after being life-flighted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods.

The coroner's office says Montgomery's official cause of death was multiple traumas suffered in the 100-foot fall.

The incident happened on Friday at the Devil's Smokestack, a rock formation within the popular southern Illinois hiking area.

Montgomery was from the city of Odon, Indiana, which is in Daviess County.

According to Montgomery's obituary, she was a student at North Daviess Elementary and a member of the Odon Christian Church.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device