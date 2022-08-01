10-year-old girl identified after fatal fall at Garden of the Gods

A 10-year-old girl who died after an incident at the Garden of the Gods has been identified.

The Jackson County, Illinois Coroner's Office tells 44News that the girl who died was 10-year-old Everly Kate Montgomery.

Montgomery died after being life-flighted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods.

The coroner's office says Montgomery's official cause of death was multiple traumas suffered in the 100-foot fall.

The incident happened on Friday at the Devil's Smokestack, a rock formation within the popular southern Illinois hiking area.

Montgomery was from the city of Odon, Indiana, which is in Daviess County.

According to Montgomery's obituary, she was a student at North Daviess Elementary and a member of the Odon Christian Church.