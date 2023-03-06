 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

A suspect is in custody after 3 people were killed, including a child, in a possible home invasion shooting in Illinois, police said

  • Updated
  • 0
A suspect is in custody after a child and two adults were killed in a possible home invasion shooting in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday, police said.

 WLS

A suspect is in custody after a child and two adults were killed and a fourth person was wounded in a possible home invasion shooting in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a possible home invasion around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Lee Lane and found three adults and one child had been shot, Bolingbrook Police said in a news release.

A girl, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while another woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Her condition was not known early Monday morning.

Police announced they detained one suspect in the shooting but did not identify the person.

"Our patrol officers and investigators are working diligently on all potential leads and evidence at this time," police said in the news release, adding that the home remains an active crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing and police have provided no further details. Authorities have not named the victims or provided information on their ages.

The incident is one of at least 102 mass shootings in the US so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which like CNN, defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, not including the shooter.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.