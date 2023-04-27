 Skip to main content
Boil order lifted in Grayville

  • Updated
City of Grayville Illinois

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEVV) — There's an update on a city-wide boil order that was in effect in Grayville.

City officials said Thursday that the boil order had been lifted.

The boil order was issued after a water main break that left the entire city without water.

The water main break happened at an inopportune time, and at one point, crews worked for 16 hours straight trying to correct the problem.

Grayville Mayor Travis Thompson said that over the last few years, the city has received grant funding to use on aging pipes like this one.

