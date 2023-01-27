 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West-southwest winds gusting to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Roughly along and east of a line from Malden to
Jackson in southeast Missouri and from Cobden to Carmi in
Illinois, including Marion, Harrisburg, and McLeansboro. All
of western Kentucky and southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late this morning through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Brodey Murbarger, man convicted of murdering Wayne County teen Megan Nichols, sentenced to prison

  • 0
Brodey Murbarger

Brodey Murbarger

The man at the center of a high profile murder case out of Wayne County, Illinois, learned his sentence on Friday.

As reported in October, Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of the murder of Megan Nichols, of Fairfield, Illinois. 

On Friday, Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for Nichols's murder, according to court officials.

We're told that the maximum sentence Murbarger faced for the crime was 60 years, and that the minimum possible sentence was 20 years.

Nichols had gone missing in 2014 at the age of 15, but in 2017, her remains were discovered in a rural area of Wayne County, eventually leading to Murbarger's arrest.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices