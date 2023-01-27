Brodey Murbarger, man convicted of murdering Wayne County teen Megan Nichols, sentenced to prison

The man at the center of a high profile murder case out of Wayne County, Illinois, learned his sentence on Friday.
As reported in October, Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of the murder of Megan Nichols, of Fairfield, Illinois.
On Friday, Murbarger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for Nichols's murder, according to court officials.
We're told that the maximum sentence Murbarger faced for the crime was 60 years, and that the minimum possible sentence was 20 years.
Nichols had gone missing in 2014 at the age of 15, but in 2017, her remains were discovered in a rural area of Wayne County, eventually leading to Murbarger's arrest.