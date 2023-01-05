Carmi Police Department warns of scam caller posing as officer

Authorities in the White County, Illinois community of Carmi are warning residents of a new scam call.
The Carmi Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday to warn local residents about the scam, which aims to extort personal information over the phone.
The alert from Carmi PD says there have been several reports from citizens who received calls that appear to be from the police department, but are actually from the scammer. The police department says that the scam caller tries to tell the victim that there's a legal issue against them.
"Please be advised this is a scam call and CPD would not call and ask personal information over the phone," CPD says. "Please, never give personal information or financial information to anyone calling you."
If you've been a victim of a scam like this one, you can contact your local police department.