Ceremony held to remember fallen DEA special agent

GRAYVILLE, Ill. (WEVV) — DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo was not only a hero, but also a loving father, husband and friend. He is now forever remembered as I-Dot unveiled a sign for a memorial highway in his honor.
"Seeing it, it brings joy and happiness that he is recognized through his community," said Vida Garbo, Garbo's Wife.
Between mile marker 128 and 132 on Interstate 64 is now designated as the DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo memorial highway. Garbo joined the DEA in 2005 where he served for 16 years before being shot and killed in 2021. He will always be remembered throughout the law enforcement community as someone who went above and beyond to help other agents and protect and serve his community.
"He was a mentor to so many agents, coming in he would take them underneath his wing and he would just show them the ropes," said Garbo. "You could go to any agency, any police office and mention his name and they would say, oh my Michael Garbo, what a great leader."
Multiple law enforcement agencies, state representatives and family were on hand for the ceremony. During the ceremony Garbo's wife and daughter presented those who helped make the memorial possible with plaques to commemorate the occasion.
"So heartwarming. What this family has gone through and what the law enforcement community, just talking to the other law enforcement officers here today that knew Special Agent Garbo, just a tremendous man that did an amazing amount of good," said State Representative Adam Niemerg, 102nd District.
Garbo's wife Vida and her daughter Alexis are extremely grateful that the community came together to remember a husband and a father in this special way.