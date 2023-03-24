Crews battle oil tank battery fire started by lightning strike in White County

Crews were busy battling a fire that was reportedly started by a lightning strike in White County, Illinois on Friday morning.
The White County Sheriff's Office tells us the lightning caused the fire to break out at an oil tank battery just northwest of the village of Crossville.
We're told this happened around 3:30 a.m. off of County Road 2000 North, near County Roar 1550 East.
As of around 10 a.m., our news crew at the scene saw flames and heavy black smoke coming from the oil tank battery.
44News talked to local resident Jim Birkla, who woke up during Friday morning's early storms to the sounds of explosion outside. He says he saw the fire erupting outside and started recording.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Stay with us on-air an online for any updates on this developing story.