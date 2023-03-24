Crews battle oil tanker battery fire started by lightning strike in White County

Crews are busy battling a fire that was reportedly started by a lightning strike in White County, Illinois on Friday morning.
The White County Sheriff's Office tells us the lightning caused the fire to break out at an oil tanker battery just northwest of the village of Crossville.
We're told this happened around 3:30 a.m. off of County Road 2000 North, near County Roar 1550 East.
No injuries were reported in the incident, but as of about 8:30 a.m., we're told fire crews remain on the scene.
Stay with us on-air an online for any updates on this developing story.