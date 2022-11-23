Death investigation underway in Wabash County

A death investigation is being conducted in the village of Bellmont, Illinois.
The Wabash County Sheriff's Office says that deputies were called to a home on Hackberry Street in Bellmont on Monday to investigate the death of a 48-year-old man.
The sheriff's office says the county coroner was contacted and identified the man as Michael W. VanMatre.
According to WCSO, VanMatre's autopsy was conducted at the coroner's office on Tuesday.
While Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services was requested to the scene of the death investigation, the sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.